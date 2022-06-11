YouTube
    QS World University Rankings 2023: IIT Kharagpur moves up

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Jun 11: IIT-Kharagpur on Friday said it improved its ranking by 10 places to be at 270 in the QS World University Rankings 2023. The 'citations per faculty' score of IIT-Kharagpur also saw a rise, making it figure among the top 19 per cent in the QS World University Rankings.

    "Though I am not very happy with the present ranking of our institute, we are determined to realise our vision to be among the top 10 universities in the world," IIT-Kharagpur director VK Tewari said.

    QS World University Rankings 2023: IIT Kharagpur moves up

    "We intend to implement a diverse academic structure following the mandate of a multi-modal curriculum as envisaged in NEP 2020. The institute will continue to facilitate multi-faceted transitions in academy-industry-policy acknowledging social responsibility and ensuring greater synergy," he added.

    The QS World University Rankings 2023 features over 1,400 universities from around the world. Among them, are 41 Indian universities.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 11:33 [IST]
