Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak? Rahul ‘sings song’ to attack MP govt over mantri status to ‘babas’

New Delhi, April 6: In his new "avatar", Congress president Rahul Gandhi is using humour and sharp, smart lines to win over the social media. On Thursday, he did the same thing while mocking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh over the grant of ministerial position to five "babas (Hindu religious men)".

Rahul reignited "old memories" for all those born before 1988 by tweaking the popular Bollywood song, Papa Kehtey Hain, from the super hit film, Qayamat se Qayamat Tak, to attack the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for making "babas" ministers and the "babas" also for calling off their protest against the ruling regime in the state.

Only "mama" knows where the "babas" are going, Gandhi said in Hindi on Twitter, taking an unholy dig at Chouhan, who is known as mama -- or uncle -- in the state. The five religious men called off their "Narmada scam yatra" after being accorded the minister of state (MoS) status.

"Baba used to say will do great work, will foil the Narmada scam, but now only 'Mama' (maternal uncle) knows what their final destination is. 'Qayamat se Qayamat tak' (doomsday) in Madhya Pradesh," Rahul tweeted, twisting the lyrics of the song.

He also attached a news item to the post which said the Chouhan government had granted a MoS status to the five seers. The seers had earlier announced that they would take out a "Narmada scam yatra" to expose corruption in the river cleanliness drive.

"Kudos to BJP for always finding novel ways to hide their corruption! They've outdone themselves by rewarding religious leaders who were campaigning against corruption in Madhya Pradesh with Minister of State status," the Congress also said on its official Twitter handle.

The party posted a video to underline that the seers had earlier planned out a yatra against corruption.

