Mumbai fire: Death toll rises to nine in blaze at Covid hospital in Bhandup, 76 patients rescued

Pvt hospitals to be penalised in Mumbai if found to be directly admitting patients

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Mar 30: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation added 2,269 isolation beds, including 360 ICUs in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients. In addition to this 69 nursing homes were taken over.

BMC Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal said that no bed will be directly available for admission for patients in private hospitals. A penalty will be imposed on private hospitals if found to be directly admitting patients.

"All allotment of hospital beds shall be through 24 WARD WAR ROOMS only and therefore no one should try to procure positive covid report directly from Testing Labs. Otherwise, they will find it difficult to get bed anywhere," Chahal said.

Compliance of COVID-19 protocols at some airports unsatisfactory: DGCA

"Let the name come to us in our line list from labs at midnight and we will go to their homes with beds early next morning as we are doing since last June," he also added.

The move comes amidst the BMC Commissioner telling the Maharashtra government Mumbai may soon record 10,000 cases a day.