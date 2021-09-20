Punjabi Music Producer Sandy Joia's 'Outlaw Records' Gives Talented Artists A Platform To Show Their Skills

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

The Punjabi music industry is booming with fantastic talent. Artists and producers from various parts of the state have given hits and produced successful songs/music videos, which often trend on social media. Sandy Joia aka Surinderpal Singh, is one such renowned music producer and businessman from the Punjabi Music Industry. Sandy's work so far has made him one of the most reliable producers in the industry.

Talking about music producer Sandy Joia's background, he was born and raised in a Sikh family in Ludhiana. Music played a vital role in his upbringing, and his parents always supported his dreams. Hence, Sandy decided to support the dreams of various artists and gave them a platform to show their talent. So far, the producer has introduced several talents in the Punjabi Music Industry like Minda, Ekam Sudhar, Veer Sandhu and Vikram Gill. Sandy has huge respect for good talents and wants the world to see their amazing skills. Hence, he never leaves a chance to collaborate with new artists.

Sandy Joia, aka Surinderpal Singh, has collaborated with well-known artists like Varinder Brar, Navaan Sandhu, and Roop Bhullar. Sandy started 'Outlaw Records, a production house known for making vibrant Punjabi music. Some of the songs Sandy produced are "Black-life" by Navaan Sandhu, "Thik-Thak" by Minda, "Kyu Nahi Dekhda" and "Muuchh" by Sidhu Moosewala. Sandy says that he and artist Sidhu Moosewala are almost like brothers.

With so many hits under his Outlaw Records and his skill to have an eye for good talent, Sandy Joia is progressing as a music producer. He wants to keep making good music till he can and wants people to enjoy it to the fullest. Apart from being a producer, Sandy is also a humanitarian and philanthropist. He often donates and raises money for various social causes and charities.