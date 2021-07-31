Punjab allows reopening of schools for Classes 10 to 12 from Jul 26

Punjab to re-open all schools from August 2

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amritsar, July 31: The Punjab Government announced that it would be re-opening schools for all classes in the state from August 2.

The state said that the re-opening would take place with all protocols to ensure that there is COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Punjab had on Friday reported 49 new cases of COVID-19. The total count now stands at 599,053, while no deaths relating to the pandemic were reported on Friday. The state has 544 active cases and most of the new infections are reported from Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Ferozepur.

In the letter the additional chief secretary said that the other restrictions shall remain in place until August 10 to curb the spread of the pandemic.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 31, 2021, 15:29 [IST]