Punjab State Lohri Bumper Lottery 2019: First 3 prizes guaranteed,link to buy ticket

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

Chandigarh, Jan 1: The Punjab State Lohri Bumper Lottery 2019 results will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results will be available on January 16 2019. The time of the result is 5.30 pm. There are two names of Lohri bumper lottery-Punjab state New Year Lohri bumper lottery and Punjab State Lohri bumper lottery 2019.

The prize of the ticket is Rs 200+ 90 Rs extra for postal and packing charges. The order of Lohri bumper lottery 2019, will dispatch on next day of your order Lohri bumper lottery 2019.

You can order the lottery online at this link:

https://www.payumoney.com/paybypayumoney/#/C82A289A7D56C172FF9E3464879A0CE7

For the first time in the history of Punjab state lottery 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes are guaranteed. The first prize is Rs 2 crore and the second prize is Rs 1 crore. The third and fourth prizes are Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize will be drawn out of sold tickets only.

The Punjab State Lohri Bumper Lottery 2019 is available for sale. The results would be declared on January 16 2019 and the winning numbers would be available at 5.30 pm.

For more details about how to purchase the ticket and also to check the results you can go to https://www.gandhibrotherslottery.com/punjab-state-lottery/.