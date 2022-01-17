Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery Result 2022: Check Date, Time and Prize Scheme
Chandigarh, Jan 17: The Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery Result 2022 will be declared soon. The same is available on the official website.
The Department of Finance Punjab Government, Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries Ludhiana launched the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Prize Scheme.
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Punjab Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery Result 2022
1st Prize - Rs. 2 Crore
2nd Prize - Rs. 10000
3rd Prize - Rs. 9000
4th Prize - Rs. 7000
5th Prize - Rs. 5000
6th Prize - Rs. 3000
Direct Link for Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery Result 2022:
Official Website :
http://punjabstatelotteries.gov.in/static/home
You can get the result from six mediums-Facebook Page, Website, Youtube channel, Google page, WhatsApp number or through email id.
Facebook Page ( https://www.facebook.com/onlinePunjablottery/ )
Website Link ( https://gandhibrotherslottery.com/ )
Whatsapp number: 9815969889
Email id: gandhibrothers1984@gmail.com