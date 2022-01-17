Viral: This Animated video released in 2020 looks exactly the sequence of PM security breach

MHA showcauses Bathinda SSP, 5 other officers over 'major lapses in security' during PM's visit

NIA nominates IGF to assist RG of HC in PM’s security breach case

As polls near, ISI-Khalistan combo looks to worsen situation in Punjab

Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery Result 2022: Check Date, Time and Prize Scheme

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, Jan 17: The Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery Result 2022 will be declared soon. The same is available on the official website.

The Department of Finance Punjab Government, Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries Ludhiana launched the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Prize Scheme.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Punjab Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery Result 2022

1st Prize - Rs. 2 Crore

2nd Prize - Rs. 10000

3rd Prize - Rs. 9000

4th Prize - Rs. 7000

5th Prize - Rs. 5000

6th Prize - Rs. 3000

Direct Link for Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery Result 2022:

Official Website :

http://punjabstatelotteries.gov.in/static/home

You can get the result from six mediums-Facebook Page, Website, Youtube channel, Google page, WhatsApp number or through email id.

Facebook Page ( https://www.facebook.com/onlinePunjablottery/ )

Website Link ( https://gandhibrotherslottery.com/ )

Whatsapp number: 9815969889

Email id: gandhibrothers1984@gmail.com

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 15:11 [IST]