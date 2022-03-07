Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2022 lottery: Draw date, prize money, how to buy

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: The Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2022 lottery draw will be held this month. The draw results once out will be available on the official website.

In the online Punjab State Lottery, the first prize is Rs 2 crore. There are 6 second prizes to be won, which of Rs 5 lakh each. There are 600 third prizes of Rs 10,000 each.

You can order the ticket from any state in the country and it will be sent to your address by post before the draw date. The draw of the Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2022 lottery will be held on March 19.

The ticket is priced at Rs 500 plus Rs 90. Now PAYTM, GOOGLE PAY, PHONE PE, users can also buy Online Punjab Lottery bumpers. The Paytm/Google Pay/Phone Pe & WhatsApp registered number is 9815969889.

After payment send your postal address and payment details on the WhatsApp number. The first prize is guaranteed in the sold tickets. To buy the Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2022 lottery visit.

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 16:11 [IST]