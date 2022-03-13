'Will make an India where no student has to go to Ukraine’, says Kejriwal

Punjab polls: Kejriwal, Mann lead roadshow to thank voters, celebrate resounding victory

Prakash KL

Amritsar, Mar 13: Three days after winning the Punjab assembly elections, AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann led their party's roadshow on Sunday in Amritsar to thank voters and celebrate the party's resounding victory in the polls.

The road show started from Kachehri Chowk and AAP supporters showered flower petals on both Kejriwal and Mann who stood atop an open vehicle.

Newly-elected MLAs were also part of the road show which took off from Kachehri Chowk. The AAP supporters welcomed Kejriwal and Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann by showering flower petals. Holding the tricolour and party flags, AAP supporters, including several elderly people and women, from different parts of the state came to Amritsar to witness the road show.

"We are very happy that the AAP has come to power. Now, Punjab will become prosperous once again," said a youth who came from Jaitu in Faridkot. Another party supporter who came from Ajnala in Amritsar said, "People were disenchanted with the traditional political parties and they saw the AAP as a ray of hope for giving a new direction to Punjab."

Before taking part in the road show, Kejriwal along with Mann paid obeisance at the Golden temple. The SGPC officials at the information centre presented them a 'siropa' (robe of honour). Kejriwal and Mann also paid floral tribute at Jallianwala Bagh memorial and offered prayers at the Durgiana Mandir and the Sri Ram Tirath Mandir. Earlier in the day, the Delhi chief minister, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, was received by Mann at the airport.

Senior leader Raghav Chadha was also present. The oath taking ceremony will be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district where Mann will be sworn in as the new chief minister.

In the recently-concluded elections, the AAP won 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly while Congress was reduced to 18 seats. Akali Dal won three seats, BJP bagged two followed by BSP which won one seats. An independent candidate emerged victorious in one constituency. PTI

Story first published: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 16:12 [IST]