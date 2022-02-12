Punjab polls: JP Nadda to hold 4 rallies on Saturday

'CM refused to get on phone': JP Nadda slams Punjab govt over PM Modi's security lapse

New Delhi, Feb 12: BJP National President JP Nadda will hold four election rallies in Punjab on Saturday.

He will address a rally at Balachaur at 11:15 am on Saturday afterwhich he will hold rallies in Ropar at 12:45 pm, in Rajpura at 03:15 pm and in Ghanor at 04:45 pm.

On Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also hold election campaigns in Punjab. He will hold public rallies at Gill, Jagraon and Kapurthala.

Union Minister General VK Singh will also address three public meetings in Punjab on Saturday. His public meetings will be in Amritsar North, Amritsar East and Baba Bakla.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in the presence of party's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and leader Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

Punjab is going to see a multi-cornered contest this election with the Congress, the AAP, the SAD-BSP alliance, the BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the SSM vying for forming the government.

Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 9:04 [IST]