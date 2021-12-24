Punjab Polls 2022: Channi government 'very weak', says Kejriwal

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Dec 24: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government in Punjab 'very weak' and promised that if elected to power, AAP would provide a strong government.

Addressing the reporters, Kejriwal said "Few days ago, there were cases of sacrilege. Now, there is a blast in Ludhiana. Such incidents before polls are being done under a conspiracy to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state. It is the handiwork of a few peopl."

He said he has full faith in the people of Punjab and that they will defeat the nefarious designs of those trying to foment tension.

"There is a weak government in Punjab. They (ruling party leaders) are fighting amongst themselves. Punjab needs an honest strong government which can act against those indulging in conspiracies," Kejriwal said.

He said the person who attempted sacrilege at the Golden Temple must must have been sent by someone influential to foment tension and that there were several cases of sacrilege over the last five years. "Such incidents will keep taking place until a strong government takes over," he said.

He promised an honest, strong and stable government that will bring the culprits to book.

The AAP chief also slammed the Congress on the drug menace in the state saying the government, during the previous poll campaign, had promised to wipe out the mafia within a month of forming the government.

"During five years, one FIR is registered and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu are boasting about it," he said.

Kejriwal said a well entrenched drug network existed in Punjab powerful dealers were involved.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 12:57 [IST]