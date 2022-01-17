Punjab Polls 2022: AAP's chief ministerial face to be announced tomorrow at 12 pm, says Kejriwal

YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 17: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will announce its chief ministerial face for Punjab Assembly elections tomorrow at 12 pm, party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. The announcement will be made during a press conference in Mohali in Punjab.

    The AAP had launched a survey under its 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM" drive. Until January 16, over 15 lakh people responded to the survey.

    Kejriwal asked people on Thursday who should be the party's chief ministerial face in the Punjab assembly polls, even as he had stated that his own preference for the post is Bhagwant Mann.

    Kejriwal, however, had ruled himself out of the race as the AAP launched its "Janta Chunegi Apna CM" drive and said the name of the candidate for the top post will be announced after getting the feedback of people.

