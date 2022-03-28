Punjab parties riled after Shah puts Chandigarh govt employees on part with Centre’s

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chandigarh, Mar 28: An announcement by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah regarding the employees of the Chandigarh Union Territory has riled political parties in Punjab. Shah announced that employees of the UT will get the same benefits as the Central Government employees.

All political parties alleged that this would dilute the state's claim on Chandigarh and it is against the spirit of federalism. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party said that this was a panic reaction by the BJP after the AAP's big win in the state.

Shah said that the service conditions of the employees of the UT will be aligned to that of the central civil services, which in turn will increase the retirement age and all more child care leave to women.

The retirement age of employees in Chandigarh will go up from 58 to 60. Women employees will get child care leave of two years from the current one year, he also said. He said that a notification will be issued on Monday and the same would come into effect from April 1 onwards.

From 2017 to 2022 Congress ruled Punjab. Amit Shah didn't take away Chandigarh powers then. As soon as AAP formed Govt in Punjab, Amit Shah took away Chandigarh's services. BJP is scared of AAP rising footprint, Delhi deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

From 2017 to 2022 Congress ruled Punjab.



Amit Shah didn't take away Chandigarh powers then.



As soon as AAP formed Govt in Punjab, Amit Shah took away Chandigarh's services.



BJP is scared of AAP rising footprint. https://t.co/8Dnex4rcWG — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 27, 2022

It may be recalled that the AAP had accused the BJP of trying to control the bureaucrats in Delhi. The matter is still pending in the Supreme Court.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, MOH'sdecision to impose central government rules on employees of Chandigarh is in violation of the spirit of the Punjab Reorg (Reorganisation) Act and must be reconsidered. This means denial of right of Capital to Punjab for ever. After changes in the BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board) rules, this is another big blow to the rights of Punjab, he also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 8:56 [IST]