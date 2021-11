Punjab: Amarinder Singh likely to launch new political outfit today

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 2: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that Punjab Lok Congress is the name of his new political outfit.

The 79-year-old announced the name after sending his resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 17:29 [IST]