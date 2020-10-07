Punjab health minister tests COVID positive; had shared stage with Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Oct 07: Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu who recently shared the stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, a health officer said.

"He has mild fever and a sore throat," Mohali civil surgeon Manjit Singh said.

The minister is stable and in isolation at home. People who have come in contact with him will also be tested, the doctor said.

Balbir Singh Sidhu was in Sangrur on Monday for "Kheti Bachao Yatra", taking part in a protest against the new farm laws.

The event was also attended by Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other senior Congress leaders.

Rahul Gandhi led a series of "tractor rallies" in the state for three days against the new laws. On Tuesday afternoon, he entered neighbouring Haryana to continue with the protests.