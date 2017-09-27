Punjab & Haryana HC orders probe into Dera Sacha Sauda properties

With Dera Sacha Sauda being under the scanner after Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction in rape cases, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday ordered the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate to probe all the properties related to Dera.

The HC also directed the Court Commissioner to share the report of searches conducted in Dera premises with the Centre.

Punjab&Haryana HC order Income Tax & ED to conduct probe in properties movable/immovable relating to Dera of Ram Rahim: Petitioner's lawyer pic.twitter.com/mHVzPg3prs — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2017

Two tribunals will also be constituted to look into damages in several parts of Punjab and Haryana due to violence following Dera chief's conviction. The tribunals will verify the veracity of claims made by people whose properties were damaged. One tribunal will look into claims by residents of Punjab while the other will be for Haryana claims.

Meanwhile, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been sentenced to 20 years in jail by a CBI court in twin rape cases, on Monday appealed against the verdict in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Ram Rahim Singh was on August 25 held guilty of rape charges by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula. The quantum of punishment was announced on August 28. Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a special CBI court. He was accused of raping two devotees at the Dera Sacha Sauda several years back.

The case was taken up by the Central Bureau of Investigation after an anonymous letter was shot off. It was the High Court that ordered a CBI probe into the matter. The Special CBI court found him guilty in both cases and sentenced him to 20 years in jail.

Massive violence broke in Panchkula immediately after the verdict as Dera followers went on a rampage damaging public property and burning down vehicles. Violence was also witnessed in Sirsa, Dera's headquarters, and several other parts of Haryana.

OneIndia News