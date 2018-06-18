English

Punjab: Gunmen kill 2 in a robbery bid at petrol pump

    Patiala, Jun 18: The Punjab Police on Monday said that two persons were killed as three men opened fire during a robbery bid at a petrol pump near Patiala.

    The incident took place yesterday night at Guru Nanak Petro Mall near village Chamarheri Toll Plaza on the main Patiala-Rajpura road, SP Harwinder Singh Virk said.

    He said the three men armed with pistols came on a motorcycle and demanded money from employees of the pump.

    As the employees refused to hand over the money, the accused shot a man identified as Kuldeep Singh, who was having tea with petrol pump employees.

    Another persons Davinder Singh tried to capture them but they also shot at him and fled on a motorcycle. Both victims later died in a hospital, police said. A case has been registered and investigations were underway, the police officer said.

    PTI

