Punjab: Gunmen kill 2 in a robbery bid at petrol pump

Patiala, Jun 18: The Punjab Police on Monday said that two persons were killed as three men opened fire during a robbery bid at a petrol pump near Patiala.

The incident took place yesterday night at Guru Nanak Petro Mall near village Chamarheri Toll Plaza on the main Patiala-Rajpura road, SP Harwinder Singh Virk said.

He said the three men armed with pistols came on a motorcycle and demanded money from employees of the pump.

As the employees refused to hand over the money, the accused shot a man identified as Kuldeep Singh, who was having tea with petrol pump employees.

Another persons Davinder Singh tried to capture them but they also shot at him and fled on a motorcycle. Both victims later died in a hospital, police said. A case has been registered and investigations were underway, the police officer said.

PTI

