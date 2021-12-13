Punjab, Goa Election 2022 Opinion Poll Result: Here is What ABP-CVoter Survey Says

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 13: The Punjab 2022 assembly elections seem to be heading for a four-cornered contest as a large number of people in the state is looking for a fresh face. The latest survey conducted by ABP-CVoter indicates that the citizens are moving away from the tried-and-tested parties as the AAP is expected to emerge as the single largest party in the next polls.

ABP-CVoter Survey Result

In the third survey conducted by ABP-Cvoter, the state is projected to witness a hung assembly.

In a departure from the political tradition in which the state has usually switched power between Congress and Akali Dal-BJP combine, AAP is likely to be the single largest party by winning 50-56 seats.

The ruling Congress is predicted to win somewhere between 39-45 seats in the 117-member assembly. Akali Dali is projected to bag somewhere between 17 to 23 seats while the BJP is reduced to 0-3 seats, the survey claims.

Who Will Be Next Chief Minister of Punjab?

Charanjit Singh Channi is preferred by 32.9 per cent of respondents for the post of Punjab Chief Minister followed by Arvind Kejriwal (23.7 per cent). Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal (17.5 per cent) and AAP's Bhagwant Mann (12.8 per cent).

Ex-Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who floated his new party Punjab Lok Congress, will have an alliance with the BJP and it has to be seen how much it will impact on the polls.

What Lies Ahead for BJP in Goa?

Despite AAP and TMC's entry into Goa poll, the BJP is expected to win the next elections in the coastal state. The saffron party, under the leadership of Pramod Sawant, is projected to win 17-21 seats.

In the last elections, the BJP had secured 11 seats, but this time it is expected to add more seats to its total tally. Congress, which won 17 seats in 2017, is projected to bag just 4 to 8 seats.

Notably, AAP might end up becoming the main opposition party as it predicted to get 5 to 9 seats in the 40-member assembly. Whereas other independents and smaller parties are likely to get somewhere between 6-10 seats in the next assembly elections in 2022, says ABP-Cvoter Survey.

Pramod Sawant is preferred as the next CM by 29.3 per cent of respondents, while 20.5 per cent of people want an AAP candidate to rule the state. It is followed by Congress' Digambar Kamat (13.5 per cent), and the BJP's Vishwajit Rane (11.8 per cent).

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 13:13 [IST]