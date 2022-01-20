Punjab elections: AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri

All you need to know about Punjab assembly polls 2017

Chandigarh, Jan 20: Two days after announcing Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Ministerial face of Aam Aadmi Party, the party on Thursday announced that he will be contesting the polls from the Dhuri assembly seat in Sangrur district in forthcoming Punjab elections.

Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha announced the news in Mohali on Thursday. Mann was declared as the chief ministerial face of the AAP on January 18 by the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

The news of Bhagwant Mann contesting the elections from the said seat comes after the results of the party's 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive was declared.

48-year-old Mann, a comedian-turned-politician, is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from the Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

Currently, the Dhuri assembly seat is represented by Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy. Dhuri is a part of the Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, the election for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20. The counting will take place on March 10. PTI