At 94, SAD patriarch becomes India's oldest candidate in fray; Amarinder, too, files nomination

Punjab CM Channi files nomination papers from Bhadaur, says he has come to constituency like Sudama

Punjab Elections 2022: Channi files nomination from Sri Chamkaur Sahib constituency

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, Feb 01: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday filed nomination from Sri Chamkaur Sahib Constituency for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. The nomination process, which started on January 25, will continue till February 1.

Posting a picture on Twitter, the minister said, "With the blessings of the Almighty God, I filed my nomination papers for the Sri Chamkaur Sahib constituency in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections."

Channi, who is contesting from two seats, submitted his nomination papers from the Bhadaur (SC) seat in Barnala district yesterday.

The Congress on Sunday had fielded Channi from the second assembly seat Bhadaur (SC). Channi is also contesting from his home turf Chamkaur Sahib seat.

By fielding Channi from Bhadaur seat, the party was eying electoral gains in the politically significant Malwa region, which also has a good presence of Dalits in addition to their concentration in the Doaba area.

The Congress' move of fielding Channi from Bhadaur is also being seen as an attempt to check the AAP's influence in the Sangrur and Barnala districts.

Barnala district comprises three assembly segments-Barnala, Mehal Kalan and Bhadaur which fall under the Sangrur Parliamentary constituency, which is represented by AAP MP and party's CM face Bhagwant Mann.

Channi, who replaced Amarinder Singh last year, is the first chief minister of Punjab from the Scheduled Caste community.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 15:19 [IST]