YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab Elections 2022: Channi files nomination from Sri Chamkaur Sahib constituency

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Feb 01: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday filed nomination from Sri Chamkaur Sahib Constituency for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. The nomination process, which started on January 25, will continue till February 1.

    Punjab Elections 2022: Channi files nomination from Sri Chamkaur Sahib constituency

    Posting a picture on Twitter, the minister said, "With the blessings of the Almighty God, I filed my nomination papers for the Sri Chamkaur Sahib constituency in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections."

    Channi, who is contesting from two seats, submitted his nomination papers from the Bhadaur (SC) seat in Barnala district yesterday.

    The Congress on Sunday had fielded Channi from the second assembly seat Bhadaur (SC). Channi is also contesting from his home turf Chamkaur Sahib seat.

    By fielding Channi from Bhadaur seat, the party was eying electoral gains in the politically significant Malwa region, which also has a good presence of Dalits in addition to their concentration in the Doaba area.

    The Congress' move of fielding Channi from Bhadaur is also being seen as an attempt to check the AAP's influence in the Sangrur and Barnala districts.

    Barnala district comprises three assembly segments-Barnala, Mehal Kalan and Bhadaur which fall under the Sangrur Parliamentary constituency, which is represented by AAP MP and party's CM face Bhagwant Mann.

    Channi, who replaced Amarinder Singh last year, is the first chief minister of Punjab from the Scheduled Caste community.

    More PUNJAB ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    punjab election 2022 Charanjit Singh Channi

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 15:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X