    Punjab Elections 2022: Amarinder Singh to contest from stronghold Patiala

    Chandigarh, Nov 21: Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced that he would contest the 2022 state assembly elections from his family bastion Patiala.

    Amarinder Singh
    Amarinder Singh

    "I will contest from Patiala. Patiala is with us for 400 years and I am not going to leave it due to Sidhu," Captain Singh said on his official Facebook page.

    Amarinder Singh, who faced an unceremonious exit from the state government last month, had also said that he was looking at alliances with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups.

    The two-time chief minister had earlier added that he would not rest till he secures the future of my people and my state.

    Amarinder Singh had resigned as the Punjab chief minister last month amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Sidhu.

    After resigning, he had said that he felt "humiliated".

    Congress replaced Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi.

    Amarinder Singh had also dubbed Sidhu "anti-national" and "dangerous", saying he would pit a strong candidate against the state party chief in the upcoming assembly polls.

    X