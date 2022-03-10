Punjab Election Result: Double whammy for Charanjit Singh Channi as he loses from both seats

Don’t pay heed to trends: Difference in 100 seats just 500 votes says SP

Chandigarh, Mar 10: Punjab chief minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi who contested from two constituencies, has lost the election from both the seats that he contested - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates are leading the race.

The state saw a multi-cornered contest in a single phase poll on February 20, between the ruling Indian National Congress, which has fielded chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as its CM face, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, the coalition of the BJP and Captain (Retd) Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Party and the Delhi-based Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Channi is the sitting MLA from Chamkaur Sahib. Most of Channi's ministers, who had succeeded Amarinder Singh after his unceremonious exit as the chief minister in September last year, were also trailing.

From Amritsar Central seat, Minister O P Soni was trailing behind

AAP's Ajay Gupta while Raj Kumar Verka was behind AAP's Jasbir Singh Sandhu from Amritsar West. Manpreet Singh Badal was behind AAP's Jagroop Gill from Bathinda Urban seat while from Gidderbaha, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was trailing behind Akali Dal's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon.

From Sangrur, Vijay Inder Singla was trailing behind AAP's Narinder

Kaur Bharaj. Pargat Singh was trailing behind AAP's Surinder Singh Sodhi from Jalandhar Cantonment and Bharat Bhushan Ashu was behind AAP's Gurpreet Bassi Gogi from Ludhiana West. Razia Sultana was behind her nearest AAP rival Mohammed Jamil-ur-Rahman from Malerkotla seat. Sangat Singh Gilzian was trailing behind AAP's Jasvir Singh Raja Gill from Urmar seat.

Ministers Rana Gurjeet Singh, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa were leading. As per the trends at 12:15 pm, the Aam Aadmi Party appeared to be heading for a clean sweep in Punjab, having taken a lead in 90 of the 117-Assembly seats.

