Punjab Congress crisis: Ludhiana MP meets PM Modi

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 04: Congress MP from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and is learnt to have discussed issues related to the state's development.

"Today met the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Sh. @narendramodi ji and discussed issues of Punjab," Bittu tweeted after the meeting.

Bittu, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana and is the grandson of former chief minister Beant Singh, met the prime minister at his Parliament office.

Bittu had earlier sought time from the prime minister to discuss issues concerning Punjab.

The Congress received a drubbing in the Punjab assembly polls as it could win only 18 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power by bagging 92 of the 117 assembly segments. Sidhu was defeated by AAP candidate and political greenhorn Jeevan Jyot Kaur from Amritsar East constituency.

Following the poll debacle in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab - Congress president Sonia Gandhi had asked the party's state unit chiefs to put in their papers, and Sidhu, too, tendered his resignation.