Kejriwal comes out with AAP's Punjab Model, promises justice in sacrilege cases

‘Who in Congress would benefit?’: Smriti Irani on PM’s security breach

As polls near, ISI-Khalistan combo looks to worsen situation in Punjab

Who should be the CM face of AAP in Punjab? Arvind Kejriwal asks people

Will ban on election rallies be lifted? Election Commission to take decision today

Punjab Congress candidates list: Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, Sidhu from Amritsar East

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Jan 15: Congress on Saturday released list for candidates on 86 seats in upcoming Punjab polls. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, State chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East.

Pratap Singh Bajwa to contest from Qadian and singer Sidhu Moosewala from Mansa, while Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood has been fielded from Moga.

Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will contest from Dera Baba Nanak seat while state transport minister Raja Amrinder Warring has been filed from Gidderbaha.

The CEC has selected the following candidates for the ensuing general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Punjab pic.twitter.com/0IH7bg1hL6 — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) January 15, 2022

The ruling Congress had made Amarinder Singh resign last year to ward off anti-incumbency and end the internal rift. It appointed Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM, the first chief minister belonging to the SC community. With this the Congress is facing a huge task to retain power.

However, the internal strife in the party is still visible with state COngress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu often taking swipes at his own party government.

It also did not go down well with some party leaders after Sidhu backed some ticket aspirants during rallies.

Congress leaders, however, exude confidence that they will retain power.

The assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 14. The results will be out on March 10.