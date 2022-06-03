Saddened by murder of Moosewala; nobody involved will be spared: Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sidhu Moosewala's family amid protests

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Jun 03: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday met the family of singer Sidhu Moose Wala at his residence in Mansa, days after the Punjabi singer was murdered.

Locals protested against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's visit to the residence of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa. Mann reached Moosa village to express his condolences to the bereaved family. Heavy police security has been deployed outside the residence of Moosewala.



Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 by assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government had curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Mann has already announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the incident.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab government on May 28.

Punjab ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also on Thursday met the family of Moosewala in Mansa and they assured them that those behind his killing will be brought to justice.

It was for the first time since the brutal murder of Moosewala that any minister of the AAP government came to Mansa to meet the family.

"Today, I met the family of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. I assured his father that we would definitely bring out the truth and that no one would be spared. This is an extremely sombre and critical hour for the family, and we are all standing with them in this hour of grief," said Finance Minister Harpal Cheema.

The state government came under heavy criticism from opposition parties after the incident with the Congress and BJP demanding it should be dismissed.

Several political leaders, including SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal visited the residence of Moosewala here to condole the death.