YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet PM Modi in Delhi; first meeting post polls

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Mar 4: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday, official sources said on Tuesday.

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet PM Modi in Delhi; first meeting post polls

    It is going to be Mann's first meeting with Modi after being sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab.

    Mann will be meeting Modi at 11 am on Thursday, the sources said.

    Mann in a tweet in Hindi said, "After taking over as the chief minister of Punjab, I have sought time from prime minister and home minister for a courtesy call and to discuss issues related to Punjab." Mann was administered oath as the chief minister on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

    Modi had congratulated him for becoming the Punjab chief minister.

    The Aam Aadmi Party romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP, BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) combine.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bhagwant mann

    Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 8:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X