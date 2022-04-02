Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's sensational claim over 2016 Pathankot attack

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 2: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday made controversial claims saying that the Centre had asked Rs 7.5 crore for sending the military following the terror attack at the Pathankot airbase in 2016.

Mann said he along with the then MP Sadhu Singh asked the defence minister whether the military was provided to Punjab on rent.

"During Pathankot attack, the military came. Later I received letter that Punjab should pay Rs 7.5 Cr as military was sent. Sadhu Singh & I went to Rajnath Singh. Told him to deduct from my MPLAD but give in writing that Punjab isn't country's part and took military from India on rent," the CM said in the assembly.

Thereafter, the sum of Rs 7.50 crore was waived, said Mann.

His sensational claims raised eyebrows.

Know all about Bhagwant Mann

Seven Indian army personnel were martyred in the attacked carried out by heavily armed group of terrorists on January 2 2016. It occurred days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif on his birthday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 12:59 [IST]