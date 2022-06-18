At least 15 Killed as Blasts, Gunfire Hit Kabul Military Hospital, Official Says

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on gurdwara in Kabul

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, Jun 18: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on a gurdwara in Kabul and urged the Centre to extend immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in the Afghan capital.

"Strongly condemn the attack at Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. Have heard reports of shots being fired at devotees, I'm praying for everyone's safety. I urge PM @narendramodi ji and @MEAIndia for immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in Kabul," Mann said in a tweet.

According to media reports, several blasts and gunfire hit a gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday.

Several blasts and gunfire hit a Sikh Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, injuring at least two persons, in the latest targeted attack on a place of worship of a minority community in this war-torn country.

The blasts occurred in the Karta Parwan area of Kabul, Tolo news tweeted along with the video after the blasts. Gunfire was also reported from the area.

Karte Parwan Gurdwara is located in the area. The area is the centre for the Afghan Hindu and Sikh communities.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 13:54 [IST]