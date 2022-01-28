YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 28: The Congress is expected to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate in Punjab soon.

    The statement by Rahul Gandhi came after questions were raised on whether the CM face for the upcoming elections will be Charanjit Singh Channi or Navjot Singh Siddhu.

    Punjab: Channi or Siddhu? Rahul to decide

    The CM face would be picked after seeking an opinion from the party workers, Rahul Gandhi said. He said that the biggest question is who will take the lead. There cannot be two leaders and if one gets a chance the other will pledge support for him. I am really happy with that and I thought if the party leaders, workers and Punjab want it, we will take the decision, he further added.

    Prior to Rahul Gandhi's speech, Siddhu said people are asking who will be the leader of the party. I will accept your decision, but meinu darshini ghoda na bana dena (Don't make me a mere showpiece), he further added.

    Channi on the other hand told Rahul that if you have liked by 111 days of CMship, a thought can be given for the next five years. You have already given too mucho someone who family did not have anyone as an MLA. Pick a CM face, I assure you my full support. After this he invited Siddhu near him and gave him a hug.

    Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 10:38 [IST]
    X