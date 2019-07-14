  • search
    Unhappy Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns from Punjab cabinet

    Chandigarh, July 14: Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday resigned from Punjab cabinet after feud with chief minister Amarinder Singh. He also said that he will sending that letter to Captain Amrinder Singh.

    Navjot Sidhu resigns from Punjab cabinet

    Taking to Twitter, Sidhu tweeted a copy of his resignation letter dated 10 June, addressed to the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

    "My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019."

    Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister's office has confirmed that they had not received Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation letter.

    Sidhu's portfolio was changed from the Local Bodies' to the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy almost a month ago but he was yet to take charge. The disgruntled leader, who sees the change of portfolio as a demotion, was last seen beside Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on June 10 after which he has gone incommunicado.

    His presence in the ministry would have been crucial at this point since the state is reeling under an all-time-high demand for electricity. This is primarily due to the increased demand from the agricultural sector, which has seen the plantation of a new, water-dependent type of paddy, coupled with delayed monsoon resulting in dry spells.

    The power situation in the state was in such dire need for attention that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh himself had to step in and hold a meeting with the electricity department officials to discuss the same.

