Punjab assembly polls 2022: AAP releases sixth list of 8 candidates

Chandigarh, Dec 31: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released the sixth list of eight more candidates for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

With this, the total number of candidates announced by Punjab's main opposition party has reached 96.

According to the latest list, Amarpal Singh will contest from Sri Hargobindpur and Jasbir Singh will fight from Amritsar West. Jeevanjot Kaur will contest from Amritsar East seat. Currently, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is a legislator from Amritsar East.

Gurinder Singh will contest from Amloh, Narinderpal Singh from Fazilka, Preetpal Sharma from Gidderbaha, Sukhvir Singh from Maur and Mohammad Zamil-Ur-Rehman from Malerkotla, according to the AAP's list. The Punjab Assembly has 117 seats and its term will end in March 2022.

Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 12:20 [IST]