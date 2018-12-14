  • search
    Punjab: Amarinder Singh expresses concern over falling potato prices

    By Pti
    |

    Chandigarh, Dec 14: In a bid to stabilise falling prices, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said the state government has asked the Centre for permission to export potato crop to Russia, USA, Iran and Sri Lanka.

    Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh
    Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh

    The chief minister further conveyed the state government's complete solidarity with the distressed potato growers. In response to a call attention notice raised by SAD MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Amarinder, who holds the agriculture portfolio, said the state government had sought the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Ministry of Commerce and Industries to allow Punjab to export crops to ensure price stabilisation.

    Earlier, Wadala had said the issue had given way to "resentment among potato growers as they were not getting fair prices for their crops".

    The chief minister said the Centre had been asked for permission to allow the export of potatoes and sugarcane to Russia, UAE, Iran and Sri Lanka as both crops were hit by massive price fluctuations.

    "Once the Centre gives clearance for export, the farmers would be immensely benefitted with lucrative returns and assured marketability," the chief minister said.

    He said all possible steps would be initiated to enhance the demand of potatoes with increased consumption in mid-day meals, jails and other government departments.

    PTI

