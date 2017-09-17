Punjab: 70-year-old mother alleges rape by son over 2 years

An elderly woman was allegedly raped by her son at a village in Batala sub division under the Gurdaspur district of Punjab, the police has said.

The 70-year-old lodged a complaint with the police on Friday, they added. According to officials, the woman informed that she has four sons and three daughters. She had been living with her bachelor son while her other children were married and lived separately, the police officials said.

The woman alleged that her 45-year-old son had been raping her under the influence of liquor for the last two years, they said.

She remained silent out of fear that the crime would bring a bad name to the family, the officials said.

However, after she narrated her woes to one of her daughters on Friday, her family decided to inform the police. On the basis of her complaint, a case of rape was registered against the accused, who was absconding, the police said.

PTI