Puneeth no more: Govt directs police to tighten security in respective jurisdictions

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Oct 29: The Karnataka government has alerted the Bengaluru district commissioners, DCPs and SPs to tighten security in the event of the tragic demise Kannada super star Puneeth Rajkumar.

The police and the administration have been directed to tighten security in their respective jurisdiction.

The government of Karnataka is yet to announce a holiday to mourn the actor's death. However in many parts of the city, several shops were seen downing shutters.

The news has sent shock waves across the state and many other parts of the country. As a mark of respect theatres in Chitradurga and Davanagere have already cancelled shows. The same is likely to be followed in all theatres in the state.

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 16:16 [IST]