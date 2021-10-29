YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Puneeth no more: Govt directs police to tighten security in respective jurisdictions

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Oct 29: The Karnataka government has alerted the Bengaluru district commissioners, DCPs and SPs to tighten security in the event of the tragic demise Kannada super star Puneeth Rajkumar.

      Puneeth Rajkumar passes away aged 46 after cardiac arrest, shocks film fraternity | Oneindia News
      Puneeth no more: Govt directs police to tighten security in respective jurisdictions

      The police and the administration have been directed to tighten security in their respective jurisdiction.

      Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar dies of heart attack at 46; mortal remains arrive at his house in Sadashiva Nagar Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar dies of heart attack at 46; mortal remains arrive at his house in Sadashiva Nagar

      The government of Karnataka is yet to announce a holiday to mourn the actor's death. However in many parts of the city, several shops were seen downing shutters.

      The news has sent shock waves across the state and many other parts of the country. As a mark of respect theatres in Chitradurga and Davanagere have already cancelled shows. The same is likely to be followed in all theatres in the state.

      More bengaluru News  

      Read more about:

      death sandalwood bengaluru

      Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 16:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 29, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Best Deals and Discounts
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X