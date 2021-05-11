YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Pune Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pune: 38-year-old Jobless man commits suicide after killing wife & son

    By
    |

    Pune, May 11: A 38-year-old man, who was unemployed and facing financial problems, allegedly killed his wife and toddler son and then committed suicide at their home here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

    Pune: 38-year-old Jobless man commits suicide after killing wife & son

    The incident took place on Sunday in Pune''s Kadamwak Vasti area under Lonikand police station limits.

    The man, identified as Hanumant Shinde, used to live with his wife (aged 28), 14-month-old son, father and brother in their flat.

    On Sunday, his bedroom was locked from inside since around 11 am.

    When Shinde and his wife did not open the door till evening, his father called their relatives and alerted the police, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kalyan Vidhate said.

    Covishield production in full swing in Pune, says PoonawallaCovishield production in full swing in Pune, says Poonawalla

    Later, with the help of police, they broke open the door and found Shinde hanging from the ceiling, while his wife was found strangulated to death and his son dead with his throat slit, he said.

    "No suicide note was found at the spot. But, as per statements of the family members, Shinde was under stress as he was unemployed and facing financial hardship, and had become reticent since the last few days," the official said.

    The police are conducting further probe into the case, he added.

    More pune News  

    Read more about:

    pune suicide death

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 9:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X