Pulwama attack: Denials don’t work, here is proof of the direct Pakistan link

New Delhi, Oct 30: In a sensational admission, a senior Pakistani minister on Thursday admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the deadly Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 that brought the two countries to the brink of war.

"Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of this nation under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success," Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in the National Assembly during a debate.

However, the minister later tried to clarify what he said. "Meri jaan hear full speech so you will know unlike #Endian definition of #GhussKMarna by using terrorism n Kalbhoshans our #GhussKMarna is when our planes target combat installations,unlike Your security doctrine we do not show Bravery by killing innocents n we condemn terrorism," Chaudhry wrote on Twitter.

Whatever the minister may say, there is ample proof of Pakistan's direct hand in the Pulwama attack.

The Pulwama attack was a well planned criminal conspiracy hatched by the Pakistan based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, the National Investigation Agency said in its chargesheet. The JeM leaders have been sending their cadres to the terrorist training camps of Al-Qaida-Taliban-JeM and Haqqani-JeM in Afghanistan for receiving training in explosives and other terrorist tactics.

The main accused, Mohammad Umar Farooq also visited Afghanistan for explosives training in 2016-17. He infiltrated into India through International Border at Jammu-Samba Sector in April, 2018 and took over as Jaish-e-Mohammad Commander of Pulwama. Mohammad Umar along with his Pakistani compatriots viz. Mohd. Kamran, Mohd.

Ismail alias Saifullah and Qari Yasir and local associates, Sameer Dar and Adil Ahmad Dar planned and prepared for the attack on security forces using IEDs.

Accused Shakir Bashir, Insha Jan, Peer Tariq Ahmad Shah and Bilal Ahmad Kuchey provided all logistics and harboured the JeM terrorists in their houses. From December 2018 onwards, Shakir Bashir started doing reconnaissance of the movement and deployment of security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Mudasir Ahmad Khan arranged Gelatin sticks and handed them over to Shakir Bashir. RDX was brought by the Pakistani terrorists who infiltrated into India. Shakir Bashir collected the explosive material i.e. RDX, gelatine sticks, Aluminium power and Calcium-Ammonium Nitrate and stocked them at his house for making the IED.

he chargesheet apart from naming the top leadership of the JeM which includes Maulana Masood Azhar also names Mohammad Umer Farooq as the key conspirator of the attack. He is the nephew of Azhar and son of IC-814 hijacker Ibrahim Azhar.

In its chargesheet, the NIA said that it has enough evidence to show that Farooq was in touch with the JeM leadership in Pakistan.

India shared enough evidence on Pulwama attack but Pakistan continues to evade responsibility: MEA

Further the NIA said that Farooq had entered India in 2018 and he had played the lead role in assembling the IED. It may be recalled that he was killed in an encounter on March 29 along with Kamran, an IED expert.

The NIA has also named Ismail Saifullahm who along with Farooq had crossed the border.

The probe by the NIA revealed that the RDX used in the attack was procured from Pakistan. The JeM terrorists had infiltrated into India and the NIA has video evidence of the same. The NIA also detailed the role of Adil Ahmed Dar, the suicide bomber who rammed the explosive laden vehicle into the CRPF convoy at Pulwama.