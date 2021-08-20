Terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter were part of Al-Badr

2 years of Pulwama terror attack: Will not forget, say Rajnath Singh, Shah

Wife of soldier who martyred in Pulwama, joins Indian Army

False: NIA official part of Pulwama attack probe had not submitted dubious bills

Top Lashkar commander gunned down with two more terrorists in Pulwama

Pulwama: 2 terrorists killed in encounter

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Aug 20: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials quoted by PTI said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Khrew in Pampore area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire at the security forces which was retaliated.

In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed, the officials said.

They said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter, they added.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 20, 2021, 11:50 [IST]