YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pulwama: 2 terrorists killed in encounter

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, Aug 20: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials quoted by PTI said.

    Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Khrew in Pampore area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

    Pulwama: 2 terrorists killed in encounter

    They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire at the security forces which was retaliated.

    In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed, the officials said.

    They said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

    Incriminating material including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter, they added.
    (PTI)

    More PULWAMA News  

    Read more about:

    pulwama terrorists encounter

    Story first published: Friday, August 20, 2021, 11:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X