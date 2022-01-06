Puducherry govt imposes fresh Covid restrictions till Jan 31; check new guidelines

A matter of immense pride says PM Modi on BJP getting first RS seat from Puducherry

Puducherry, Jan 6: The Puducherry government has imposed new Covid-19 restrictions in view of the surge in Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases in the country and the existing threat of the third wave in the union territory.

According to the latest guidelines, malls, cinema halls and markers are allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity. Similarly, restaurants, hotels and bars are permitted to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

See complete guidelines:

In Malls/ Market complexes/ Shops customers not exceeding 50% of capacity shall be allowed by ensuring adequate ventilation or reduced number of customers as considered appropriate. shall be allowed.

Intradistrict and inter-district public transport shall be permitted to operate with 50% seating capacity.

Cinemas/ Theatres/ Multiplexes shall be permitted to operate with 50% seating capacity by strictly following SOP issued in this regard.

Restaurants! Hotels/ Bars/ Liquor shops! Hospitality sector establishments shall be permitted to operate with 50% customers at a time.

Auditoriums/ Kalaishegam' sangrams shall be permitted to function with 50% of spectators by the following SOP.

Beauty Parlour. Salons and Spas shall be permitted with 50% customers at a time.

Gymnasiums and Yoga training centres shall be permitted with 50% customers at a time

'Kudamuzhaku' and 'Kumbabishegam' of temples shall be performed by the priests of the temples without the participation of public/ devotees.

All exhibitions shall be conducted with 50% of the capacity of the venue at a time

The Educational Institutions shall function as per the directions of the Directorate of School Education/ Directorate of Higher and Technical Education in accordance with the extant SOP.