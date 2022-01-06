YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Puducherry Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Puducherry govt imposes fresh Covid restrictions till Jan 31; check new guidelines

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Puducherry, Jan 6: The Puducherry government has imposed new Covid-19 restrictions in view of the surge in Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases in the country and the existing threat of the third wave in the union territory.

    Puducherry govt imposes fresh Covid restrictions till Jan 31; check new guidelines

    According to the latest guidelines, malls, cinema halls and markers are allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity. Similarly, restaurants, hotels and bars are permitted to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

    See complete guidelines:

    In Malls/ Market complexes/ Shops customers not exceeding 50% of capacity shall be allowed by ensuring adequate ventilation or reduced number of customers as considered appropriate. shall be allowed.

    Intradistrict and inter-district public transport shall be permitted to operate with 50% seating capacity.

    Cinemas/ Theatres/ Multiplexes shall be permitted to operate with 50% seating capacity by strictly following SOP issued in this regard.

    Restaurants! Hotels/ Bars/ Liquor shops! Hospitality sector establishments shall be permitted to operate with 50% customers at a time.

    Auditoriums/ Kalaishegam' sangrams shall be permitted to function with 50% of spectators by the following SOP.

    Beauty Parlour. Salons and Spas shall be permitted with 50% customers at a time.

    Gymnasiums and Yoga training centres shall be permitted with 50% customers at a time

    'Kudamuzhaku' and 'Kumbabishegam' of temples shall be performed by the priests of the temples without the participation of public/ devotees.

    All exhibitions shall be conducted with 50% of the capacity of the venue at a time

    The Educational Institutions shall function as per the directions of the Directorate of School Education/ Directorate of Higher and Technical Education in accordance with the extant SOP.

    More puducherry News  

    Read more about:

    puducherry

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X