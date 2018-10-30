  • search

Provisional 2nd PUC Time Table 2019: How to raise objection

By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Oct 30: The new Provisional 2nd PUC Time Table 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    Provisional 2nd PUC Time Table 2019: How to raise objection

    The stake holders may raise their objections, if any, to the recently released time table and the concern should be sent to Joint Director (Exam) on or before November 28, 2018. According to the 2nd PUC time table released by the Department of PUE, the examinations will start on March 1, 2019 and will be concluded on March 18, 2019.

    Provisional 2nd PUC Time Table 2019:
    March 1, 2019: History, Physics, Basic Maths
    March 2, 2019: Information Technology, Retail, Auto Mobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness
    March 5, 2019: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French
    March 6, 2019: Logic, Geology, Education, Science
    March 7, 2019: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Mathematics
    March 8, 2019: Urdu, Sanskrit
    March 9, 2019: Political Science, Statistics
    March 11, 2019: Business Studies, Sociology, Chemistry
    March 12, 2019: Geography, Karnatak Music, Hindustani Music
    March 13, 2019: Psychology, Electronics, Computer Science
    March 14, 2019: Economics, Biology
    March 15, 2019: Hindi
    March 16, 2019: Kannada
    March 18, 2019: English

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 8:56 [IST]
