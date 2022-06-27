Provide security to rebel MLAs: SC tells Uddhav govt

What is the money laundering case against Sanjay Raut about

New Delhi, Jun 27: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to provide adequate security to rebel leader Eknath Shinde and other MLA's.

On request of providing security to 39 MLAs alleging threat, the Supreme Court recorded the statement of standing counsel of the Maharashtra govt that adequate steps have already been taken and the state government will further ensure that no harm is caused to the life, liberty, or property of the MLAs.

The apex court also extended the deadline given to the rebel MLAs to file their responses to the disqualification notices till July 11. Earlier, they were asked to submit their replies by 5.30 pm today.

Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA and minister Eknath Shinde have moved the apex court against the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker to him and 15 other rebel legislators, calling the action "illegal and unconstitutional" and seeking a stay on it.

Shinde and a sizable number of MLAs rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 21 and are currently in Guwahati in Assam.

Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 16:00 [IST]