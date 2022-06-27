YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra By Election Results 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Provide security to rebel MLAs: SC tells Uddhav govt

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 27: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to provide adequate security to rebel leader Eknath Shinde and other MLA's.

    On request of providing security to 39 MLAs alleging threat, the Supreme Court recorded the statement of standing counsel of the Maharashtra govt that adequate steps have already been taken and the state government will further ensure that no harm is caused to the life, liberty, or property of the MLAs.

    Provide security to rebel MLAs: SC tells Uddhav govt

    The apex court also extended the deadline given to the rebel MLAs to file their responses to the disqualification notices till July 11. Earlier, they were asked to submit their replies by 5.30 pm today.

    Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA and minister Eknath Shinde have moved the apex court against the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker to him and 15 other rebel legislators, calling the action "illegal and unconstitutional" and seeking a stay on it.

    Shinde and a sizable number of MLAs rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 21 and are currently in Guwahati in Assam.

    Comments

    More MAHARASHTRA POLITICAL CRISIS News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra political crisis uddhav thackeray

    Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X