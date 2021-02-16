Protest in Kolkata over DYFI member's death: Banerjee offers job, financial aid

Dinesh Trivedi 'allowed' to use House floor for his 'devious political ends': TMC

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Feb 16: Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged protest in Kolkata on Monday over death of a DYFI member.

One protestor said the deceased was "badly hurt" from "lathi-charge" during February 11 protest wherein Left-Congress activists clashed with Kolkata Police.

"If family wants, we can provide job and monetary help," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said.

"Any death is painful. Family of deceased DYFI member hasn't filed complaint. I have had a conversation with them (family). Truth about death will be known when post mortem report comes. If the family wants, we can provide job andmonetary help," she said.

The TMC supremo said the exact cause of Maidul Islam Midda's death can only be ascertained after the post-mortem is done.

She had a word with the Left parties and said no police complaint was made in connection with the incident. Midda's family came to know about his death two days later and his family members were not informed where he was admitted.

Banerjee said all of this would also be looked into.

Midda, a resident of Kotulpur in Bankura district, was injured during a clash between police and Left party members, as they were marching to the state secretariat Nabanna on February 11.

Midda was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata for treatment, but he later succumbed due to excessive blood loss, health officials said.

Banerjee said it was important to find out whether Midda had any prior health complications such as kidney ailment. She assured that the Kolkata police would check if he died due to the clashes or due to any other incident.