Lucknow, Jun 12: Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) is carrying out a demolition drive of the "illegally constructed" residence of Prayagraj violence accused Javed Ahmed on Sunday.

The PDA had earlier put a demolition notice at his residence, asking him to vacate the house by 11 am today as it is "illegally constructed".

The authorities had deployed a heavy security force in front of the residence of Prayagraj violence accused Javed Ahmed before carrying out the drive.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested over 300 people from eight districts of the state in connection with Friday's violence during protests against the controversial remarks of suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "As many as 304 persons have been arrested from eight districts of the state, and 13 cases have been registered in this connection in nine districts of the state."

Elaborating further, Kumar said, "91 persons have been arrested in Prayagraj, followed by 71 in Saharanpur, 51 in Hathras, 34 each in Ambedkar Nagar and Moradabad, 15 in Firozabad, six in Aligarh and two in Jalaun." Of the 13 cases, three cases each were registered in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, and one each in Firozabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Moradabad, Hathras, Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri and Jalaun, the senior officer said.