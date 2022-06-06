Prophet Mohammad row: BJP faces criticism after suspending Nupur Sharma

Fatwa against AR Rahman: When music director clarified his stand; talked about Islam

New Delhi, June 5: Soon after the BJP suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged controversial remarks on religious minorities, several users on Twitter have expressed their disappointment.

One user wrote that the party does not have the guts to protect Kashmiri Pandits and Bengali Hindus, but for minority appeasement, they can suspend Nupur Sharma who is their spokesperson.

Have a look at Twitter reactions here:

So the BJP has thrown Nupur Sharma to the wolves. So typical. So so so typical. Why do we expect them to stand up for us, when they don’t stand up for their own? pic.twitter.com/ZQwebE2BBm — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) June 5, 2022

Why the BJP suspended #NupurSharma she jst said "Moh married 6 yr girl & had S€x with her at 9"

Nthig wrong in it,She jst said whats written in Khuran



BJP doesnt have the Guts to protect Kashmiri Hindus but will suspend their Sp with no reason!#IsupportNupurSharma #ShameonBJP pic.twitter.com/LUvxq0VPFD — Sarthak Bhawankar 🇮🇳 (@sarthakvb_108) June 5, 2022

Coward !!! Spineless #ShameOnBJP

After suspending @NupurSharmaBJP !! Am waiting fa Modi to pull off a Shah Bano 2.0.. — arun kishore (@arunkii) June 5, 2022

#shameonbjp

Never gonna Support these Cowards, who can't even stand with their workers https://t.co/p3v3ywiwt3 — लफ़ड़ा सुर (@urstruly_venom) June 5, 2022

I feel ashamed for supporting this Bhartiya Ghatia party.hipocrasy has no limits and now appeasement politics by bjp. They only care fr power #ShameOnBJP — prashant mishra (@pkm7oct) June 5, 2022

The party that she considered Mother has thrown her to Islmist wolves. #नूपुर_नवीन_को_वापस_लो #shameonbjp pic.twitter.com/OYHM3odgnO — शिव का सेवक (@mahadev51313275) June 5, 2022

There were also reports of many superstores in the Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain removing Indian products from their shelves. The BJP, after the backlash, swung into action by issuing a press release on Sunday stating that it "strongly denounces insults of any religious personalities of any religion".

Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 14:12 [IST]