Priyanka new UP poll promise: Rs 10 lakh free health treatment, 20 lakh jobs, half the electricity bill

India

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Oct 25: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has already made several promises to the Uttar Pradesh voters ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, on Monday said that free health treatment up to Rs 10 lakh will be given to the people if her party comes to power.

"Everyone saw the dilapidated condition of the health system of UP due to government neglect during the Corona period and now during the spread of fever. For ensuring good and cheap treatment, with the consent of the manifesto committee, the UP Congress has decided that if voted to power, our government will provide up to Rs 10 lakh for treatment of any disease," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

In recent weeks, Priyanka Gandhi, who has become the face of the Congress in the UP, made several promises to the voters. After announcing that 40 percent of the candidates from the party will be women in the upcoming elections, she promised to give scooty to graduate girls and smart phone to Class 12 girls.

She launched her party's "Pratigya Yatras" from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Saturday with seven promises.

Purchase of wheat and paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal, sugarcane at Rs 400, 20 lakh jobs, electricity at half the price, and Rs 25,000 for families affected due to the Covid-19 crisis are some of the election promises made by Gandhi.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 15:57 [IST]