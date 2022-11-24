Priyanka Gandhi, with Robert Vadra, joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP

Bhopal, Nov 24: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi along with her husband Robert Vadra joined Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandi in Madhya Pradesh. The yatra resumed from Borgaon village in Madhya Pradesh today.

The Congress party in a tweet shared a picture of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi walking together and said, "The steps will be strong, when we walk together."

This is the first time Priyanka Gandhi has joined the yatra. Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had also joined the yatra in Karnataka. She had walked with Rahul Gandhi and other Yatris for some distance.

Sachin Pilot too joined the yatra on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress general secretary in-charge of communication Jairam Ramesh had said that Priyanka Gandhi would be "joining the yatra for four days".

The yatra entered Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday after completing its Maharashtra leg. In Madhya Pradesh, the yatra will cover around 380 kilometres before entering Rajasthan.

After the yatra reached Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra, several Congress workers with the tricolour in their hands welcomed Rahul Gandhi.

Bharat Jodo Yatra:

The yatra which began on September 7 has covered 32 districts of 7 States-Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. It has so far covered 1471 km and is currently in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The yatra is scheduled to pass through 12 states and will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The yatra seeks to address rampant unemployment & inflation, the politics of hate and division and the over-centralisation of our political system," according to Congress's official site.

It also added, "The aim of this yatra is to unite India; to come together and strengthen our nation."

Story first published: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 10:00 [IST]