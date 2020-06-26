Priyanka Gandhi slams Mayawati; Calls BSP Chief as 'undeclared BJP spokesperson'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 26: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that she is the granddaughter of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and dared the Uttar Pradesh government to take action against her for "speaking the truth".

The Congress General Secretary also launched a veiled attack on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati, calling her an "undeclared BJP spokesperson".

I dare you….. Priyanka Gandhi to Uttar Pradesh government

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is threatening her through various departments for "speaking the truth".

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter and not an undeclared BJP spokesperson like some of the opposition leaders."

Priyanka Gandhi's attack came a day after the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights issued a notice to her, asking her to file a reply within three days for her "misleading" comment on the Kanpur shelter home where as many as 57 girls tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Sunday, Gandhi slammed that Uttar Pradesh government on Facebook over a media report about two girls being found pregnant in the state-run child shelter home, saying it showed facts were being suppressed in the name of investigation at such facilities.

"As a servant of the people, my duty is towards the people of Uttar Pradesh. And this duty is to put out the truth before them and not to put forth government propaganda. The UP government is wasting its time by threatening me through its various departments," the Congress General Secratary posted a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Mayawati is seen praising the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on various issues, including its arrangements to send migrant workers home and its handling of the attacks on Dalits in the state by acting promptly against the violators.