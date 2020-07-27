YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Gandhi invites BJP MP Anil Baluni for tea before vacating bunglow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jul 27: Ahead of the August 1 deadline for vacating her government bungalow in Delhi's Lutyens' zone, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday sent an invitation for tea to BJP leader Anil Baluni, who has been allotted the house, sources told to PTI.

    Priyanka Gandhi invites BJP MP Anil Baluni for tea before vacating bunglow

    It is learnt that the invite has been sent to the BJP's Rajya Sabha MP, seeking his convenience and confirmation. When reached out for comments, Baluni did not respond to calls.

    Hardeep Puri calls out Priyanka Gandhi on request to stay on for longer at Lutyen’s bungalow

    Priyanka Gandhi is in the process of vacating the 35, Lodhi Estate house, after the Ministry of Urban Development issued her a notice on July 1 asking her to vacate the bunglow before August 1 as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year.

    She is learnt to have zeroed in on a house in Delhi and will be shifting there soon. She has, however, moved some of her belongings to a penthouse in an upscale residential society in Gurgaon's Sector 42, but will not be living there, sources said. They said the Gurgaon's house is only being occasionally used by her children and she will be located in central Delhi only.

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi bjp politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue