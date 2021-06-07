Private hospitals to get 25% vaccines, service charge capped at Rs 150

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that private hospitals will be allowed to charge a maximum service charge of Rs 150 on the fixed price of the jabs.

The Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, the prime minister said in an address to the nation.

Private sector hospitals can continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines, but their service charge would be capped at Rs 150 per dose over a fixed price of the vaccine, Modi said.

The change in the government''s vaccine strategy comes days after the Supreme Court asked the Centre to place on record all relevant documents and file notings reflecting its thinking culminating in the COVID-19 vaccination policy, and states questioning the central government over the alleged shortage of vaccines.

Justice D Y Chandrachud had questioned the vaccine procurement policy and also raised the issue of the digital divide questioning the policy of mandatory registration on CoWIN App for jabs.

PM Modi address to Nation amid Covid 2nd wave: Highlights

"It has been decided today that the central government will take over the 25 per cent doses assigned to states and this will be implemented in the next two weeks. From June 21 (International Day of Yoga), the Centre will provide free vaccines to states...Till now, crores of people got free vaccines, now 18 years segment will be added to this," Modi said.

"For all people, whether it is the poor, the lower middle class, the middle class, or the upper-middle class, under the central government programme, everyone will get free vaccines," the prime minister said.

While BJP leaders and ministers lauded Prime Minister Modi for the new vaccination policy, many others on social media were seen crediting the Supreme Court and Justice Chandrachud for the change in the strategy. Opposition Congress asked the government to stop creating confusion with changing policies and demanded that every citizen should get Rs 6,000 in their accounts along with free vaccination.

Modi said the Centre and states will make necessary preparations in the coming two weeks as per new guidelines.