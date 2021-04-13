Prince Harry and Meghan will not return to royal duties: Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry says split from royal life 'unbelievably tough' for him, wife Meghan

EXPLAINER: Why is Prince Harry and Meghan's son not a prince?

'Prince Harry promised marriage,' pleads woman; HC says ‘Daydreamer’s fantasy’

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 13: The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently rejected a bizarre petition alleging promises by Prince Harry to marry her - as "a day-dreamer's fantasy".

The petitioner, Palwinder Singh, an advocate sought an arrest warrant against the Duke of Sussex so that "no further delay occur in their marriage".

"This Court finds no ground to entertain this petition and can only show its sympathy for the petitioner that she has believed such fake conversation to be true," the bench observed.

The court noted that it was "nothing, but a day-dreamer's fantasy about marrying Prince Harry."

When the judge asked if she had travelled to the UK, she replied in the negative and said that all conversations took place on social media. She provided some emails that were exchanged between Singh and Prince Harry.

The judge observed that the petition was poorly drafted, both grammatically and lacked knowledge of pleadings.

"It is well known fact that fake IDs are created on various social media sites like Facebook, Twitter etc. and authenticity of such conversation cannot be relied upon by this Court. There is every possibility that so-called Prince Harry may be sitting in a Cyber Cafe of a village in Punjab, looking for greener pastures for himself."

Prince Harry married former American actress Meghan Markle in May 2018.