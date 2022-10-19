Prime Minister Modi's top quotes from the DefExpo22

'When threats are global, response can't be local': PM Modi's full speech at 90th Interpol meet

Gandhinagar, Oct 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the DefExpo22 at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Wednesday.

He spoke at length about the importance of the event. His speech was loaded with some powerful quotes which can be read below:

"It has the power and dreams of the youth, it has the resolve and capabilities of the youth. It has hopes for the world and opportunities for friendly nations." "From the land of Iron Man, Sardar Patel we are setting an example of the capabilities of India before the world." "Even for a global leader like Mahatma Gandhi, if Gujarat was his birthplace, then Africa was his first 'Karmbhoomi'. This affinity for Africa is still central to India's foreign policy." "This Defense Expo is also a symbol of global trust towards India." "Space technology is an example of what security will mean for any strong nation in the future." "Till 8 years ago, India was recognized as the world's largest defence importer. But New India showed intent, showed willpower and 'Make in India' is becoming a success story in the defence sector today." "Our defence exports have grown 8 times in the last 5 years. We are exporting defence materials and equipment to more than 75 countries of the world." "The youth of India has shown the power to break this monopoly in the defence industry and this effort of our youth is for the global good." "India sees the defence sector as an infinite sky of opportunities, as positive possibilities." "Country has come a long way, earlier we used to release pigeons, now we release cheetahs."

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 14:24 [IST]