Prime Minister Modi's top quotes from the DefExpo22
India
Gandhinagar, Oct 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the DefExpo22 at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Wednesday.
Airbase near India-Pakistan border will "emerge as effective centre for security": PM at DefExpo 2022
He spoke at length about the importance of the event. His speech was loaded with some powerful quotes which can be read below:
- "It has the power and dreams of the youth, it has the resolve and capabilities of the youth. It has hopes for the world and opportunities for friendly nations."
- "From the land of Iron Man, Sardar Patel we are setting an example of the capabilities of India before the world."
- "Even for a global leader like Mahatma Gandhi, if Gujarat was his birthplace, then Africa was his first 'Karmbhoomi'. This affinity for Africa is still central to India's foreign policy."
- "This Defense Expo is also a symbol of global trust towards India."
- "Space technology is an example of what security will mean for any strong nation in the future."
- "Till 8 years ago, India was recognized as the world's largest defence importer. But New India showed intent, showed willpower and 'Make in India' is becoming a success story in the defence sector today."
- "Our defence exports have grown 8 times in the last 5 years. We are exporting defence materials and equipment to more than 75 countries of the world."
- "The youth of India has shown the power to break this monopoly in the defence industry and this effort of our youth is for the global good."
- "India sees the defence sector as an infinite sky of opportunities, as positive possibilities."
- "Country has come a long way, earlier we used to release pigeons, now we release cheetahs."
Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 14:24 [IST]